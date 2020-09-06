LETTER: Metro police union chief criticizes Golden Knights

(Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Your story about the letter that Steve Grammas, president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, sent to the Vegas Golden Knights was interesting. Mr. Grammas expressed his displeasure at the Knights for “jumping on the bandwagon of attacking the police profession.” I don’t recall any of the Knights making such a statement.

He appears to be saying that taking a stand for social justice makes one anti-police. Mr. Grammas said the Knights should have waited “for the facts of an event to be brought to light.” What facts have to be brought forward in order to make a stand for social justice?

As for jumping on bandwagons, Roger Goodell and the NFL owners were quick to respond to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee to protest racial injustice in 2016. They blacklisted him. I’m guessing that Mr. Grammas has no problem with that.