Letters

LETTER: Metro reforms policies on use of neck restraints

Michael Morgan Las Vegas
July 15, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I see the Metropolitan Police Department will have new guidelines regarding chokeholds and neck restraints (July 9 Review-Journal). That’s fine. But it’s only half the equation — or half the confrontation, if you will.

Who is going to issue guidelines to the criminal … sorry, I mean “general public” … about obeying an officer’s commands and not resisting arrest? Isn’t that where most of these problems start?

