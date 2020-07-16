LETTER: Metro reforms policies on use of neck restraints

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

I see the Metropolitan Police Department will have new guidelines regarding chokeholds and neck restraints (July 9 Review-Journal). That’s fine. But it’s only half the equation — or half the confrontation, if you will.

Who is going to issue guidelines to the criminal … sorry, I mean “general public” … about obeying an officer’s commands and not resisting arrest? Isn’t that where most of these problems start?