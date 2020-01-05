44°F
Letters

LETTER: Metro should do inspections to find residents with out-of-state vehicle tags

Kipp Altemara Las Vegas
January 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Letter writer Lee Sutton says droves of people are moving here from California and not registering their vehicles. He suggests a gasoline tax increase to offset the car registration fees we are not collecting. How do this solve anything? One offsets the other.

I’ve lived here since 1970. Why should it cost me more to save newbie Californians? Let Metro do spot inspections.

