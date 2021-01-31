LETTER: Michael Ramirez inauguration cartoon on Biden causes a stir

Can we please not go back to the Obama-era routine of people pretending that every joke against the president is an affront to the world at large?

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

In response to readers complaining about Michael Ramirez’s hysterical Biden inauguration cartoon: Can we please not go back to the Obama-era routine of people pretending that every joke against the president is an affront to the world at large? Presidents get mocked. Tough nuggets. Besides, by the time we reach 2024 and are living in abject poverty, Mr. Ramirez’s cartoons may be all we have to bring a smile to our face in the morning. Let’s enjoy the humor while we still can.