Letters

LETTER: Michael Ramirez nails it with his defense of cartooning

Monica Caffarella Henderson
November 24, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the Sunday Review-Journal, editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez wrote an outstanding essay with the subtitle “Sometimes truth hurts” in defense of one of his cartoons. The article explains very clearly the necessity of a cartoonist to depict truth. His cartoon captured the evil of the actions done by Hamas in Israel, but, unfortunately, too many people have deep seated prejudices which blind them to the truth.

Congratulations to Mr. Ramirez for bringing that blindness into the light. We need more people standing for the truth. He presents his argument in a logical and considerate way, noting that we all have the freedom of speech. The Review-Journal can be proud of Mr. Ramirez and and the rest of the staff. Having traveled across the country and read many different newspapers, my opinion is that the Review-Journal is a first-class newspaper and that Mr. Ramirez is a first-class cartoonist and writer.

