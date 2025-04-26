LETTER: Michele Fiore gets a pardon

What did God have to do with it?

Twelve people, and alternatives, make up a federal jury. A unanimous decision must be reached before a defendant is found guilty. The government must prove the crime was committed “beyond reasonable doubt.” Michele Fiore states she will be back on the bench “not because man permitted it, but because God ordained it.” I wonder, if questioned, whether jury members would say “God ordained their decision.”

Ms. Fiore was found guilty. Donald Trump — a man, not God — pardoned her. Huge difference.