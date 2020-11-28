LETTER: Middle class had better lockdown their bank accounts

Attendees gather and sing before a car parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate former Vice President Joe Biden's victory. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Color me apprehensive. I’m hearing about student debt forgiveness, a minimum wage hike to $15, free medical care for all, free this and free that plus a high-ticket climate program — all while being told there will be no tax increase to the long suffering middle class. Now throw in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s assertion that the way to control the virus is to pay people to stay home. Seriously?

The obvious question: Where is all the money going to come from to pay for all these freebies ? Maybe free won’t end up being free after all. So who will pay when all is said and done? I’ll give you one guess,