LETTER: Midterm election just more of the same

(Associated Press file photo)

Well another election cycle has come and gone. And just what have we ended up with (other than constant ads that told us how extreme and wrong the opponent was)? Not much. Not one ad told me what a candidate stood for and what he or she was going to do for the common working person and our country.

Neither party has a clear mandate, as the country is spilt 50/50. What we need is a third option to make the dominant parties come to the table. But that will always be shut down. Guess they don’t want to compete with common sense.

Back in the day, people such as Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill could sit down over a glass of bourbon and come to a conclusion that worked for all of us. Sadly, those days are over, and we are left with a group of people who are looking out only for their own best interests. After all, attempting to compromise with each other might hurt their pocketbooks.

So I’ll step back into my corner and — like the rest of you — just keep moving forward to make the best of it. Because there won’t be any help coming out of Washington.