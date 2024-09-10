93°F
LETTER: Migrants get more help than citizens

Migrants walk along concertina wire toward Border Patrol officers after illegally crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the U.S. at Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Charles Petersen Las Vegas
September 9, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I read in the Sept. 2 Review-Journal about the federal government giving Los Angeles $21 million to house newly arrived migrants. Meanwhile, my daughter, who suffers from lupus and can’t work, and her handicapped husband are living on a small disability check. They split their time between a cheap motel and sleeping in their car at the end of the month. They are citizens. Perhaps they should identify as migrants.

