LETTER: Migrants get more help than citizens
Federal government priorities leave much to be desired.
I read in the Sept. 2 Review-Journal about the federal government giving Los Angeles $21 million to house newly arrived migrants. Meanwhile, my daughter, who suffers from lupus and can’t work, and her handicapped husband are living on a small disability check. They split their time between a cheap motel and sleeping in their car at the end of the month. They are citizens. Perhaps they should identify as migrants.