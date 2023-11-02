LETTER: Mike Pence already had his day in the sun

Former Vice President Mike Pence talks to reporters. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

It was sad when Mike Pence said Saturday he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. He said he didn’t think it was his time.

Memorably, his time was that violent Jan. 6 day, when then-Vice President Pence stepped forward as democracy’s hero, ensuring that the electoral vote count would be fair, despite some risk to his life.

I can now only say what I’m sure his colleagues have said to him, many in hushed tones, no doubt because it’s apparently not their times: Thank you, Mike.