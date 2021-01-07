45°F
Letters

LETTER: Mike Pence must step in to remove the president

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
January 6, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

President Donald Trump, in his illness, believes that the election was stolen from him. He has to. It is literally impossible for him to believe himself a loser. So anyone who thinks that he will do anything other than further this falsity for the next 14 days is wrong. He will continue to do harm to the extent he can.

Who is the only person who can do something about this? Mike Pence. As vice president, and backed by the 25th amendment, he can take action. Mr. Pence should meet immediately with the Cabinet officers and remove Mr. Trump from the job. There is no time for another impeachment.

History will remember that the vice president has the duty and the ability to do this. And it will remember what he did about this duty.

