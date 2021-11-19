54°F
LETTER: Military families struggling with food insecurity

Nancy Vaughan Henderson
November 18, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to your Monday article on military families struggling with food: We, as a nation, should be ashamed. These are the men and women who have enlisted to defend our country, and they can’t get enough food for their families while they are doing it. This is unacceptable.

Why should our young men and women even want to enlist when our government allows this to go on? Why is our government denying them the opportunity to get food stamps while allowing undocumented people to receive aid?

Why don’t the “vet” organizations that send out letters asking for donations fund the organizations that supply food for these military families? Or — here’s an idea — why doesn’t our government pay them what they are worth … our lives and theirs?

