LETTER: Military men and women upset about Afghanistan

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

In response to Alex Berk’s letter about the military:

Every time I get in the car, I have a chance of of dying in an accident. It doesn’t mean that I want to die. I’m constantly watching for red-light runners, people pulling out in front of me, etc.

Mr. Berk thinks that because I joined the military, I shouldn’t mind dying. No one that I know of joined the military to die for no reason. President Joe Biden”s plan was to leave a fortified post in the middle of the night, not telling our allies we’re going. Then move to an airport that leaves our military personnel without any fortifications. In other words, they’re sitting ducks.

The 13 deaths are on Mr. Biden. They were needless deaths. If he had followed the plan former President Donald Trump had in place, it probably wouldn’t have resulted in any deaths. That’s why you leave the military till the last. President Trump’s plan did not include the Taliban running security for the military.

That’s why we’re upset about the deaths of 13 heroes. They were needless deaths.