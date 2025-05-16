LETTER: Milking the golden cow dry

It makes me laugh when I hear or read about Strip casinos feeling the pinch due to lower visitor numbers. As a local, I feel their entire business model concept is broken. It seems the overpricing for rooms, food, drinks, entertainment, parking, resort fees etc. etc. etc. has gotten out of control. Locals and now visitors have decided to stay at home.

You can go to the well only so many times before it dries up. I have sympathy only for workers who could be laid off. The casinos have milked the golden cow dry. It’s past time to figure out how to attract locals and visitors again.