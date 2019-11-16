LETTER: Millennials and and free speech

Supporters of the First Amendment must be more aggressive in defense of the concept.

The Review-Journal’s recent editorial, “Poll: Millennials want to rewrite the First Amendment” misses the point.

There are now two First Amendments: The original and the new one coming off the college campuses. The original, which is being eclipsed and is in decline, says: “I hate what you say but will defend to the death your right to say it.” The new one, clearly in ascendancy, says, “I hate what you say, and I will do everything I can to shut you up.”

Supporters of the new First Amendment are waging a brutal and unrestricted war against the original First Amendment. Those who see the dangers — such as the Campaign for Free Speech, the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education and those individuals denied access to campuses — need to become far more aggressive in response to the terrorism practiced by the new First Amendment supporters.