LETTER: Minimum wage hike would devastate businesses

On the heels of the pandemic, it would be a killer.

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

I read Charles Parrish’s letter supporting the increase in the federal minimum wage. Mr. Parrish is apparently unaware of what the pandemic has done to small businesses (and even large ones such as the casinos).

Not only could these businesses not withstand higher wages, but many were forced to close. Mr. Parrish seems to think that because the increase will be spread out and not implemented all at once, it “would be hardly noticeable.”

As a small-business owner, I know that any increase now would be devastating.

Mr. Parrish also states that it “would greatly enhance the available purchasing power of low-income workers.” But any increase would have to be compensated with us business owners increasing prices.

From a worker’s view, there would be a benefit to receiving higher wages. In reality, however, Mr. Parrish’s statement about “adding money to the economy and tax revenue” just isn’t factual, as outlined above.