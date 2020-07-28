LETTER: Mining industry is cheating Nevada out of taxes?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jeremy Christensen, in his recent letter criticizing state lawmakers for not increasing taxes on mine operators/owners, alleges that they “use lies and deceptions to avoid paying their fair share.” But if that is the case, there must be a systemic failure within Nevada’s tax agencies to allow them to continue to file fraudulent returns without being held accountable. Is there someone he’d like to point to for failing to properly audit these mining operations?