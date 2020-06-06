87°F
Letters

LETTER: Minneapolis mayor didn’t do himself proud

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
June 5, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey ordered his police officers to abandon the 3rd precinct police building when a large, unruly crowd appeared. He later claimed it was to save lives and avoid additional violence and possible bloodshed.

The crowd immediately set fire to the building, watched it burn, yelled obscenities and took delight in defeating the police. I can only imagine how this made the protestors feel.

Unfortunately, there are way too many city officials in this country who tolerate this type of behavior and won’t stand up for their city and their police force. What sort of message does this send to the rest of the city’s law-abiding citizens and police force?

The mayor took the cowardly way out.

