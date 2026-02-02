LETTER: Minnesota pols bear some of the blame

It was Abraham Lincoln who defined a hypocrite as a “man who murdered his parents and then pleaded for mercy on the grounds that he was an orphan.” It seems to me that this is the situation in Minneapolis and other sanctuary cities.

If officials in these jurisdictions had cooperated by turning over criminal aliens in their jails to ICE, there would be no need to track them down. If they had used their police to maintain order, there would be no need for ICE officers to defend themselves from attacks by mobs. If they did not incite mobs to engage in violent behavior, there would be, at most, peaceful protests.

ICE is doing important work to remediate the previous administration facilitating the entry of violent offenders into the country. It is a mystery to me why ICE does not have support from the politicians, all of whom have sworn an oath to uphold our laws and keep us safe. To blame ICE for the problem they have caused is the ultimate hypocrisy.