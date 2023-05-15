78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Minors and tobacco products

Tony Kyriacou Henderson
May 14, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
0Getty Images)
0Getty Images)

Regarding your May 8 story, “Winner take all? Popular vote bill up,” Steve Sebelius lists the various bills and their current status. When he gets to Assembly Bill 53, which would increase fines for selling tobacco products to minors, Mr. Sebelius can’t help but editorialize by adding, “So kids, stay away from cigarettes, lest your favorite liquor store have to close!”

The vendors are not the victims. Remember, Mr. Sebelius, cigarettes don’t kill. Well, actually they do!

MOST READ
1
Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
2
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
3
Sick New World makes its sold-out, sweaty debut — PHOTOS
Sick New World makes its sold-out, sweaty debut — PHOTOS
4
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
Late Knights-Oilers Game 6 start time bad for NHL fans
5
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
NASA images show Colorado River changes after simulated flood
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: We all had ancestors who were slaves
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

The science is clear: Every single human being on the planet has ancestors who were slaves. Reparations for everyone!

Solar panels in Boulder City photographed on Friday, July 2, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
LETTER: Green energy contradictions
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Rapid enviros oppose mining the materials necessary for a renewable revolution.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-J ...
LETTER: A’s making a mistake with stadium location
Jerry Peckinpaugh Las Vegas

If they want our tax dollars and want a 70 percent local fan base, then the A’s need to reconsider their thinking of the Strip as the stadium location.

An aerial view of housing developments near Paseos Park in Summerlin on Tuesday, February 23, 2 ...
LETTER: Why celebrate mega mansions in Las Vegas?
Monterey Brookman Las Vegas

Seriously? Your Sunday Real Estate section featured a 55,000-square-foot home. That’s not a home, that’s a conference center.

More stories for you
LETTER: President, Congresss need to address our spending problem
LETTER: President, Congresss need to address our spending problem
LETTER: Abraham Lincoln didn’t win a majority of the popular vote
LETTER: Abraham Lincoln didn’t win a majority of the popular vote
CARTOON: Shilling for Trump
CARTOON: Shilling for Trump
LETTER: Biden editorial cartoon was offensive
LETTER: Biden editorial cartoon was offensive
LETTER: The streets will be safer with ARs?
LETTER: The streets will be safer with ARs?
LETTER: Green energy contradictions
LETTER: Green energy contradictions