LETTER: Minors and tobacco products

Regarding your May 8 story, “Winner take all? Popular vote bill up,” Steve Sebelius lists the various bills and their current status. When he gets to Assembly Bill 53, which would increase fines for selling tobacco products to minors, Mr. Sebelius can’t help but editorialize by adding, “So kids, stay away from cigarettes, lest your favorite liquor store have to close!”

The vendors are not the victims. Remember, Mr. Sebelius, cigarettes don’t kill. Well, actually they do!