78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Misinformation on inflation

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
COMMENTARY: Biden’s warfare — legal, economic and social
Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images
LETTER: Criminals make us change our habits
(Brightline)
LETTER: Rail line to California
Former president Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Donald Trump had a little help with all the indictments
Victor J. Moss Las Vegas
April 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Biden administration is going all out to convince people that inflation is not as bad as it really is. The Fed says that 3.2 percent is higher than its 2 percent target. But the real rate is much higher. It seems that nobody has noticed that the government conveniently now leaves out the “volatile items” of fuel, food and housing, which are the three things affecting our pocketbooks the most. Those items used to be in the “basket of goods” used to calculate the consumer price index.

Moreover, the administration is ignoring shrinkflation. If a product size is reduced by 10 percent but the price stays the same, that’s a 10 percent increase in cost (inflation). Coincidence or intentional deception?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Brightline)
LETTER: Rail line to California
Albert Conant Las Vegas

This is progress? Four years and billions of dollars to build a roughly 200-mile stretch of rail from California to Nevada.

FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News listens as President Donald Trump and Democratic can ...
LETTER: A Trump-Biden cage debate
David Lyons Las Vegas

I would love to see a debate between our two presumptive presidential candidates. Just the two of them, one-on-one.

An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brig ...
LETTER: Groundbreaking on a rail line to California
Mike Growney Las Vegas

I’m voting against every politician who — in the picture at the groundbreaking shown in the Review-Journal — celebrated pouring our tax money down the drain.

LETTER: Nevada’s open space is a gift
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

The governor’s suggestion to release more of Nevada’s federally owned land is a form of federal spending and diminishes Nevada’s gift of open space.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
CARTOON: Old Yeller
recommend 2
EDITORIAL: College administrators set stage for campus unrest
recommend 3
No. 4 Palo Verde blanks No. 2 Coronado in softball — PHOTOS
recommend 4
Cat accidentally travels from Utah to California in cardboard box
recommend 5
‘Repeated butt-kicking’: Caesars reports first-quarter financial decline
recommend 6
Canelo Alvarez makes grand arrival at MGM for boxing showdown — PHOTOS