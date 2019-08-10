91°F
Letters

LETTER: Misplaced comparison on U.S. immigration policy

Jerry Fink Las Vegas
August 9, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Raymond Flory follows in footsteps of those on the left who fudge facts when comparing the United States’ current handling of immigrants to those of the past and the “dangers” they face if turned away (Saturday letter to the editor).

There is zero evidence that Honduras, El Salvador or Guatemala have forced any of their citizens to wear arm bands identifying them as “undesirables.” Nor have any of these countries clandestinely set up concentration camps to which those “undesirables” are transported to become either slave labor or put to death in gas chambers. That triumvirate does not have a policy of “Final Solution.”

The United States has an absolute right to admit or deny admission to any foreigner — period. That right imposes a duty upon the federal government to protect American citizens by deporting illegals who disregard the country’s immigration statutes.

