Letters

LETTER: Missing 99-cent shrimp cocktails

David Tulanian Las Vegas
July 22, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Heidi Knapp Rinella’s article on the Golden Gate’s legendary shrimp cocktails at bargain prices (July 17, “Shrimp’s Tale”) brought back pleasant memories. I remember visiting that hotel with my family and enjoying the delicious fresh shrimp, always served with two saltine crackers, for the whopping price of 99 cents!

In many ways, I miss the old Vegas traditions. If Las Vegas wants to stay competitive, hotel owners need to revive the old traditions like shrimp cocktail at fair prices. They should cut the parking fees and resort fees, also.

In this 2012 file photo, stunning views can be seen from the Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway in th ...
LETTER: Don’t sell BLM land
Kennard Woods Las Vegas

BLM land sale would bring exacerbate the climate crisis while despoiling precious lands and water resources.

Este detalle de una foto del 20 de julio de 1969 hecha por la NASA muestra al astronauta Neil A ...
LETTER: Moon memories
By Valerie Sawders Las Vegas

All the talk of the moon landing reminds me of something that happened that I still get a chuckle out of.

This July 21, 1969 photo made available by NASA shows Tranquility Base and the U.S. flag from a ...
