LETTER: Missing 99-cent shrimp cocktails

For a recent promotion, 7th & Carson tempted patrons with a throwback — a 99-cent shrimp cocktail during happy hour. (7th & Carson/Facebook)

Heidi Knapp Rinella’s article on the Golden Gate’s legendary shrimp cocktails at bargain prices (July 17, “Shrimp’s Tale”) brought back pleasant memories. I remember visiting that hotel with my family and enjoying the delicious fresh shrimp, always served with two saltine crackers, for the whopping price of 99 cents!

In many ways, I miss the old Vegas traditions. If Las Vegas wants to stay competitive, hotel owners need to revive the old traditions like shrimp cocktail at fair prices. They should cut the parking fees and resort fees, also.