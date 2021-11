In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, photograph, a woman walks past a mural in tribute to Frederick Douglass on the exterior wall of the Black-owned Slade's Bar and Grill in the South End neighborhood of Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Regarding critical race theory, Ricky Kendall’s Saturday letter gave me pause. He wrote: “The facts are … white people kidnapped residents of Africa and made them slaves.” That’s true to a point. But Mr. Kendall omits the fact that a number of black residents in Africa aided (and were paid for their efforts) in the roundup of their own people, who were forced to come to America as slaves.