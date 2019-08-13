LETTER: Mitch McConnell dawdles on gun legislation

It would be different if he had a personal connection to recent shootings.

I’ll bet my water pistol collection (except my GOP Super Soaker) that if American hero Mitch McConnell had lost a family member in either recent shooting tragedy, the Senate would not shove this issue to the back of the fridge until September, but would instead be on immediate recall with no time off until a firm course of action was implemented.

There is a disgusting vacuum where the leadership should be in this administration, in this country.

As a veteran, I wonder how those on active duty are keeping their morale steady and staying ready to fight. I salute them all as they execute that task alone.