Letters

LETTER: MLK editorial a great history lesson

Jean Younker Las Vegas
January 21, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
A statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in North Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal
Your Jan. 15 editorial (“MLK’s famous dream remains inspirational, timely”) was excellent. It was a great history lesson reminding your readers of the challenges of public school integration in the 1950s and 1960s. Your point that “he didn’t seek to tear down America’s institutions. He urged that they be strengthened by living up to the nation’s founding ideals.” This was right on. Your final paragraph was also on target: “The Rev King’s vision shouldn’t be controversial, even as it serves as a powerful rebuke to those today who stoke racial divisions to advance their agendas.” Thank you.

THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump’s attempted coup
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

Let’s quit downplaying the events of Jan. 6, 2021. It was part of an attempted coup incited by Donald Trump to illegally remain in power.

LETTER: Biden handouts to student loan holders
Dean Kaneko Henderson

The Biden administration has given $1.27 billion to 3.6 million people for student loan forgiveness. Drowning in debt, you put yourself in that predicament.

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: We shouldn’t need to rely on the guardrails
Steve Danning Las Vegas

The editorial’s assertion completely disregards the fact that the violence stopped not because of the alleged guardrails, but only after Mr. Trump reluctantly intervened and told the protesters to leave the Capitol after acquiescing for three hours.

AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File
LETTER: Las Vegans face a challenge on the local roads
Jagdish Patel Las Vegas

You can’t drive a mile on the roads without noticing drivers breaking traffic regulations or laws. The danger of accident, injury or death is present on the roads all the time.

The U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
LETTER: A legitimate protest that went south
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

Jan. 6 started as a protest over legitimate concerns regarding the election that quickly turned into a riot.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Nevada GOP rigs the primary process
Helga Lott Las Vegas

The leaders of the Nevada Republican Party have decided that, no matter what, Donald Trump is their nominee.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Outright censorship
Brian Covey Las Vegas

Left-leaning media terrified that Trump might win.

(Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
LETTER: Higher prices and the minimum wage
Joann Simmons Henderson

I’m happy for the workers got wage increases, and I hope it continues slowly over the next few years.

