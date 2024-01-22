LETTER: MLK editorial a great history lesson

Your final paragraph was also on target: “The Rev King’s vision shouldn’t be controversial, even as it serves as a powerful rebuke to those today who stoke racial divisions to advance their agendas.” Thank you.

A statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in North Las Vegas. Las Vegas Review-Journal

Your Jan. 15 editorial (“MLK’s famous dream remains inspirational, timely”) was excellent. It was a great history lesson reminding your readers of the challenges of public school integration in the 1950s and 1960s. Your point that “he didn’t seek to tear down America’s institutions. He urged that they be strengthened by living up to the nation’s founding ideals.” This was right on. Your final paragraph was also on target: “The Rev King’s vision shouldn’t be controversial, even as it serves as a powerful rebuke to those today who stoke racial divisions to advance their agendas.” Thank you.