LETTER: Moderates need a new political party

Paul Costantino Mesquite
March 12, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(The Associated Press)

The bipartisanship promised by President Joe Biden lasted only a few weeks when he shut the Republicans out of the stimulus package. I hope he won’t be as big a liar as his predecessor.

The Democrats are lurching towards socialism light. The Republicans have become a personality cult of a disgraced megalomaniac. Our political landscape is at maximum dysfunctionality. So what are the majority of Americans in the middle supposed to do?

There are movements made up of moderates pushing toward a new party that believes in compromise rather than mindless confrontation. That believes in the values that made our country great. A new party may be our only hope. When it arrives consider giving it your support.

