LETTER: Moms survived before commercial baby formula hit the market
Home-made solutions.
Babies were fed, and thrived, long before commercial formula came on the market. You can find an old-fashioned alternative. With a Google search, I learned that, for years, mothers relied on a simple formula of evaporated milk, diluted with water, and a bit of sweetening. Do your own research for proportions.
How about an FDA public service announcement with this information to help relieve the anxiety of mothers who are worried about feeding their babies.