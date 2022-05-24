LETTER: Moms survived before commercial baby formula hit the market

An employee walks near empty shelves where baby formula would normally be located at a CVS in New Orleans on Monday, May 16, 2022. President Joe Biden's administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Babies were fed, and thrived, long before commercial formula came on the market. You can find an old-fashioned alternative. With a Google search, I learned that, for years, mothers relied on a simple formula of evaporated milk, diluted with water, and a bit of sweetening. Do your own research for proportions.

How about an FDA public service announcement with this information to help relieve the anxiety of mothers who are worried about feeding their babies.