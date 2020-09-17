87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Money-bags Bloomberg looks to help Joe Biden

Alan Smith Henderson
September 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Michael Bloomberg gives $100 million to bolster Joe Biden in Florida. How could that be? All we hear from Democrats and liberals is how corrupting big money is and the necessity of getting it out of politics. What do we hear from them now? Nothing but hypocritical crickets.

You also need to add super-rich donors such as Tom Steyer, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, George Soros, Wall Street backers, Hollywood heavies and dozens of behind-the-scenes uber-rich angels, foundations and trusts. Of course it’s their money to give. However, if Democrat voters think the party looks out for them and answers to the working men, women and minorities, they should seriously think again.

MOST READ
1
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas
2
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
Outburst by Las Vegas judge results in ethics charges
3
Massive Allegiant Stadium video screen lights up
Massive Allegiant Stadium video screen lights up
4
Douglas County may have to pay back CARES aid after Trump rally
Douglas County may have to pay back CARES aid after Trump rally
5
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
$1.5M in construction liens filed on completed Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Mourners hug beside the names of the deceased Jesus Sanchez and Marianne MacFarlane at the Nati ...
LETTER: Remembering the unity of 9/11
Phillip L. Flaherty Las Vegas

Perhaps our next unity will come this Election Day, but I am not betting on it.

Benjamin Hager / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: NFR leaving Las Vegas is symptomatic of a larger problem
Daniel Shumny Las Vegas

Now that our woke leaders gave away the NFR to Houston for this year only (supposedly), chances are the cowboys will be enticed to stay there for the future and give Vegas the royal buck.

Some of the Oakland Raiders interlock arms and sit during the national anthem before their game ...
LETTER: NFL sowing the seeds of division
Paula Phelps Henderson

Sports are at their best when they bring us together. All they are doing now is further dividing us by race.