LETTER: Money-bags Bloomberg looks to help Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Michael Bloomberg gives $100 million to bolster Joe Biden in Florida. How could that be? All we hear from Democrats and liberals is how corrupting big money is and the necessity of getting it out of politics. What do we hear from them now? Nothing but hypocritical crickets.

You also need to add super-rich donors such as Tom Steyer, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, George Soros, Wall Street backers, Hollywood heavies and dozens of behind-the-scenes uber-rich angels, foundations and trusts. Of course it’s their money to give. However, if Democrat voters think the party looks out for them and answers to the working men, women and minorities, they should seriously think again.