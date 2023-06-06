LETTER: Money for baseball stadiums or rural schools

(Oakland Athletics)

I read a couple of interesting articles in the paper last week. One was about the Legislature considering some $300 million or so for a baseball stadium on the Strip on the site of the Tropicana. The other was an interesting story that featured the school in Ely, which is 114 years old.

Guess which one is of great concern to Nevada’s politicians?

Here in Clark County, we bulldoze a school if it’s 25 years old. In White Pine County, they patch up a building that was built before women had the right to vote. How’d you like your kids to attend that school?

Does anyone besides me find this situation somewhat ironic? I guess it’s inevitably going to be screw the rural kids, so let’s play ball!