LETTER: Money for stadiums but not for school supplies

Here we are again. Summer is ending and school is about to begin. On TV, we see ads asking that we “fill the bus” with school supplies for the children. They also run these ads in the newspaper.

In a different section of the paper is an article regarding a new stadium that may cost $1.6 billion.

Well, I have an idea: Why not earmark some of that stadium money for school supplies so that the dedicated teachers won’t have to go to Walmart and spend their own money making sure that the classrooms and students have enough school supplies?

I’ll add that I am not and have never been a teacher. I am just someone who cares about the education of our children.