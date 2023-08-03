86°F
Letters

LETTER: Money for stadiums but not for school supplies

James F. Gaffney Las Vegas
August 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Math teacher Doug Walters sits among empty desks as he takes part in a video conference with ot ...
Math teacher Doug Walters sits among empty desks as he takes part in a video conference with other teachers to prepare for at-home learning at Twentynine Palms Junior High School, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Twentynine Palms, Calif. About 97 percent of California's schools remain closed for in-person learning, Tony Thurmond, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Here we are again. Summer is ending and school is about to begin. On TV, we see ads asking that we “fill the bus” with school supplies for the children. They also run these ads in the newspaper.

In a different section of the paper is an article regarding a new stadium that may cost $1.6 billion.

Well, I have an idea: Why not earmark some of that stadium money for school supplies so that the dedicated teachers won’t have to go to Walmart and spend their own money making sure that the classrooms and students have enough school supplies?

I’ll add that I am not and have never been a teacher. I am just someone who cares about the education of our children.

THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Navigating the Formula 215
Joel Christensen Las Vegas

When I saw the ticket prices for the F1 race, I was disappointed that they were too high for me. But then I realized that I did not have to be disappointed because I get to participate in the Formula 215.

LETTER: What happens after the Ukraine war
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Billions are now being spent to kill and destroy. How many more billions are to be spent to rebuild? Who will pay?

Russ Wilson splashes water on his face from a fountain in New York, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. T ...
LETTER: A tale of two temperature records
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

While I would never accuse the Review-Journal of intentionally biased reporting, guess which one gets all the attention?

