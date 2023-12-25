41°F
Letters

LETTER: Money won’t cure what ails the Clark County School District

Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas
December 24, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Public education will not improve in Las Vegas until behavior in the classroom is conducive to teaching and learning. Parents or guardians should instill cooperative classroom behavior to allow teachers to teach and students to learn. Or have those students removed to a separate classroom.

Increased funding for smaller class sizes, salaries, books, supplies and technology will not raise the Clark County School District’s nationally low ranking.

