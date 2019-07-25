92°F
Letters

LETTER: Monorail troubles

By Gabe Spiezio Las Vegas
July 24, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The Las Vegas Monorail has been a boondoggle since the day it opened, and it needs to be put out of its misery. Virtually no one rides it. Adding a few more stops is not going to change a thing. Instead of looking ahead to the future of transportation, they continue to look backward in an attempt to save something not worth saving. They have no track record of success and have not released meaningful ridership or financial records in years. Whoever loaned them the $10 million is just as delusional as they are, if not more.

