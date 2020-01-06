LETTER: Moonlighting drivers cause hazards on the road

AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File

Amazon hires drivers to deliver packages using their personal vehicles. We learned about this when one of its drivers ran a stop sign and collided with my wife’s car, totaling it. In the police investigation, the driver used his personal car insurance card for proof of insurance instead of Amazon’s flex insurance coverage for delivery drivers, in violation of Amazon’s instructions.

During the claim process, the driver’s personal insurance company learned that he was delivering packages for Amazon and has denied the claim for damages.

It’s an additional road hazard when hundreds of drivers using their personal cars for commercial purposes are on the roadways, i.e. Uber, Lyft and Amazon package divers.