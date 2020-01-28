54°F
Letters

LETTER: More action needed to stop DUIs

Robert C. Blake Boulder City
January 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated January 27, 2020 - 9:06 pm

When is society going to be fed up with drinking drivers and the carnage they impose on us all? The technology is there to chip cars with a go/no-go sensor installed in the steering column. This is not a tube to blow into, but a sensor to detect alcohol. It’s so obvious. Public service TV ads have had no affect on this blight on America.

This last rash of wrong-way drivers causing fatalities on Las Vegas highways should convince us that our status quo is not working. You would think that the insurance/auto industry would lead on this.

