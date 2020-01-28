LETTER: More action needed to stop DUIs

(Getty Images)

When is society going to be fed up with drinking drivers and the carnage they impose on us all? The technology is there to chip cars with a go/no-go sensor installed in the steering column. This is not a tube to blow into, but a sensor to detect alcohol. It’s so obvious. Public service TV ads have had no affect on this blight on America.

This last rash of wrong-way drivers causing fatalities on Las Vegas highways should convince us that our status quo is not working. You would think that the insurance/auto industry would lead on this.