LETTER: More Biden administration folly

Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
January 27, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri
The United States is sending Ukraine millions of dollars of military equipment to defend itself against Russia. Why not just give them the billions of dollars in weapons we left in Afghanistan? Whoops. We gave those to our new allies, the Taliban. Maybe President Joe Biden can ask the Taliban nicely if they’ll give them back so we can send them to Ukraine.

Next, we are spending billions to give everyone in the United States four COVID test kits and a single-use mask. So every time someone has a wintertime sniffle or fever (common cold or flu), they will reach for a test kit. What a waste of money.

