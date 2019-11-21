LETTER: More blowing smoke from Wayne Allyn Root

Let’s hear the evidence of what Mr. Trump is being accused of and let the chips fall where they may.

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

In a recent column, Wayne Allyn Root would like you to believe that President Donald Trump is being framed over a phone call that someone heard about by second- or third-hand information. True, the whistleblower was not on the call but Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was. And there have been other true patriots who can back up his story.

Mr. Root needs to stop blowing smoke to cover up for our unfit president.

Mr. Root also stated, “How about if the Republicans held an Obama impeachment inquiry in a secret room, with no Democrats allowed in and no way to cross examine accusers?” Yes, the House inquiry was held behind closed doors. But Republican House members were allowed in, and they did, indeed, get a chance to hear the testimony and to ask questions.

We need to have all the facts presented to the American people, and I wish people on both sides, Republicans and Democrats, would stop covering up the truth of what happened here. Let’s hear the evidence of what Mr. Trump is being accused of and let the chips fall where they may.