LETTER: More carnage on Las Vegas roads

It seems people must die before there are real consequences and accountability.

LETTER: Can’t we all just get along?

A habitual criminal and seven-time felon — on probation, in a stolen car — ran a red light and killed a mother and her two children (Review-Journal, Nov. 14). She also had five misdemeanor convictions.

Wasn’t it painfully obvious at some point that this person takes no responsibility for her actions and has complete disregard for the rule of law? It seems people must die before there are real consequences and accountability.

Law-abiding citizens and two children, no less, have once again paid the price for a lax criminal justice system that has failed time after time. When does the carnage end?