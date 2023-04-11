74°F
Letters

LETTER: More communal thought could end homelessness

Charles Parrish Las Vegas
April 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas in 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In his April 7 column, Victor Joecks advocates not coddling the homeless. To me, the reason for homelessness is simple: The cost of housing is so high and wages are so low. This disparity results in a lot of people who cannot afford housing, resulting in eviction, resulting in homelessness, resulting in no income for property owners, resulting in an inability to pay taxes, resulting in reduced public services including schools, resulting in poor quality education, resulting in the inability of graduates to find better-paying jobs, resulting in an inability to pay high rent or mortgages. An eternal spiral downward.

As a society, we must assess our living conditions and focus on what the majority want out of life and work together for the betterment of all. Less effort on compiling massive individual personal wealth and more effort on providing reasonable living conditions for everyone.

