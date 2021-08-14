91°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: More debate about the Jan. 6 riots

David L. Brandt Las Vegas
August 13, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congres ...
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In his Aug. 10 letter challenging Charles Shrout — who posted a letter saying that the Jan. 6 Washington rally was “mostly peaceful” protest marred by a “few bad apples” — Richard Strickland writes, “Open your eyes or perhaps your mind, Mr. Shrout. There was nothing peaceful about it. How about we have a bit of truth out of you Republicans for a change?”

Mr. Strickland then goes on to comment that, “We Democrats have many issues we can talk about. We hardly need to make one up.”

May I respectfully point out that, per the FBI, there were approximately 100,000 participants present at the rally on the Washington Mall. Of those 100,000 people, a total of, to this date, 605 people have been arrested for entering the U.S. Capital building. It does not take a mathematical genius to know that .00605 percent is a very small portion of all who attended, particularly when 99.99395 percent of them obeyed the law.

May I also point out that we Republicans also have many issues that we would love to discuss but would prefer to do it based on actual fact and without prevarication.

MOST READ
1
4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in Las Vegas
4 hurt as front of La Bonita supermarket collapses in Las Vegas
2
Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID, mother says
Vaccinated Las Vegas flight attendant dies from COVID, mother says
3
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
Raiders report: Second-year receiver shines again in practice
4
Friday the 13th jackpot winner at The Venetian
Friday the 13th jackpot winner at The Venetian
5
LETTER: Let’s stop making excuses for the unvaccinated
LETTER: Let’s stop making excuses for the unvaccinated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Foreclosure in Las Vegas over a garbage bill?
John Carrier Las Vegas

Republic Services is taking advantage of the foreclosure process and keeping its lawyers compensated at the expense of less-fortunate people.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
LETTER: CDC again makes landlords the scapegoats
Robert Raider Henderson

Now that the CDC has used its questionable power to extend its eviction ban, how about a ban on property taxes for the suffering landlords?