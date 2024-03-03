53°F
Letters

LETTER: More event road closures anger locals

Darlien C. Breeze Las Vegas
March 2, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Strip was shut down for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon last weekend. More than five miles of streets from Flamingo to Ogden were also closed due to construction or “events.”

Traffic was moving one or two feet at a time. It took my daughter, granddaughter and me more than an hour to finally turn right on Ogden toward Eastern.

I’m sure many businesses impacted by these events are rightfully up in arms.

