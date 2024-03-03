LETTER: More event road closures anger locals

I’m sure many businesses impacted by these events are rightfully up in arms.

(Getty Images)

The Strip was shut down for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon last weekend. More than five miles of streets from Flamingo to Ogden were also closed due to construction or “events.”

Traffic was moving one or two feet at a time. It took my daughter, granddaughter and me more than an hour to finally turn right on Ogden toward Eastern.

