LETTER: More evidence of Washington dysfunction

Miguel Reyes-Cuerva Henderson
August 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Monday Review-Journal includes a story with the headline, “Mail situation spurs Pelosi.” It says that Speaker Nancy Pelosi will ask House members to return to approve a postal service bill. America, if you are still not convinced that liberals are not interested in your welfare, this should do it.

For weeks, both sides could not agree on the next stimulus package for needy Americans. Instead, they all agreed to go on summer break, leaving unemployed and starving Americans hanging. But as soon as U.S. Postal Service officials said they will not be able to handle the mail-in-ballots that Democrats are pushing, Ms. Pelosi is now willing to return to D.C.

Are liberals concerned about American lives? The answer is a big no.

