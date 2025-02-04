58°F
Letters

LETTER: More fiscal folly at the Clark County School District

H. Pytel Las Vegas
February 3, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I was stunned when I read the Thursday article regarding the cancellation of the early-bird math program for 60 students at Rogich Middle School due to “budget concerns.” The class was geared toward gifted students who arrived at the school by 6:50 a.m for the classes. These students were being given the opportunity to achieve to the utmost of their ability.

The Clark County School District has experienced numerous budget problems in recent years. Perhaps the district needs to concentrate more on those responsible for budget matters and who are knowledgeable of the financial needs and the process involved. The 2024 budget failed to take into consideration a raise for district staff. It underprojected the average cost of educators. An incorrect formula was used to calculate funding for at-risk students. These were human errors.

The district has put close to six months into this particular class, and it has been decided to cancel it, notifying the students in a letter given to them last week. So much has been invested, and it is just going to be thrown by the wayside.

Shame on the district.

