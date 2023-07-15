LETTER: More fitness centers open in Las Vegas

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

I see in Thursday’s Review-Journal Business section that three new high-intensity fitness centers will open in Las Vegas. I’m thinking the progressives at MSNBC and in town will go nuts because these far-right training centers will certainly cause only more hate and breed future domestic terrorists. That’s parody, people. Calm down. That’s what progressives are saying about people who work out. It’s not me.

Remember, if you just stay on the couch, skip regular workouts and eat more fast food, you can become a Democrat. Let’s all do our part.