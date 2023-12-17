LETTER: More folly at the Clark County School District

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Once again, Clark County School District officials have demonstrated that they are not accountable nor can be trusted with taxpayer funding because it’s easy to spend other people’s money (“District recruiters come up empty at the beach,” Wednesday editorial).

A July trip to Miami during which staff chose to stay at a beach-front hotel instead of seeking accommodations closer to the universities, where their recruitment efforts were supposed to take place, is a blatant display of abusing taxpayer dollars. And, to top it off, they had nothing to show for it (except perhaps some great tans).

As with any organization, transparency and accountability are the hallmarks of integrity and a responsible administration. In this case, not only do the taxpayers lose out, so do the students.