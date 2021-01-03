39°F
LETTER: More foot dragging by Nevada’s DETR

Steven Moretz Las Vegas
January 2, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Breaking news every Nevadan should note: The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation will not be paying PUA backlogs anytime soon. According to news reports, DETR is awaiting instructions from the Fed as to what to do with the money recently released in the latest stimulus package.

Hmmm. What to do with the money. Hmmm. Now let’s see. M-O-N-E-Y. Mission. Hmmm. By gosh, it’s more complex than I might have imagined. Can’t just pay it out, then we won’t have any left for arches, beautification projects, our pockets, martinis. Plus, we already blamed it on the bottom feeder criminal element, so that won’t work again.

But whatever we do, we don’t want to pay it out. Yup. Better wait for instructions from the people whose job it is to make money disappear.

