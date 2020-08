(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I am so disenchanted with Nevada’s unemployment system. This is the first time I have had to file for unemployment, and my heart goes out to those who have to depend on these people. I filed for unemployment in May. As of late last week, I am still waiting and on the edge of just ending my claim. It’s clear no one cares. I am begging for funds I worked for and paid into the system but cannot access. I’m so disgusted.