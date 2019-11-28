45°F
Letters

LETTER: More HOV lanes on NDOT’s next project?

Marc Olson Las Vegas
November 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, a study will be done on the new Southern Nevada HOV lanes and policies after three years. Gov. Steve Sisolak said 18 months.

How about an update now before HOV lanes are built as part of the new project at Interstate 15 and Tropicana Avenue. (Nov. 23 Review-Journal).

Remember 24/7 HOV enforcement started with NDOT giving the Nevada Highway Patrol $10,000 toward trooper overtime to enforce the new policy. Because most ticket money goes to the transportation fund, it seems NDOT has become a punitive body instead of an agency responsible for maintaining and developing our roadways.

