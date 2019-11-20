LETTER: More hypocrisy regarding nuclear waste and Yucca Mountain

If moving the waste is dangerous, why would Nevada seek the removal of it?

Members of a congressional tour make their way through the south portal of Yucca Mountain near Mercury. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

There are two arguments used by foes of Yucca Mountain. First, that it is unsafe to store nuclear waste there for 10,000 years. Second, that it is unsafe to transport nuclear waste through Nevada.

Those same foes are now calling for transporting back out of the state the waste that was brought in without their approval. But isn’t transporting nuclear waste in Nevada by railroad or highway inherently dangerous, as they say? Perhaps Sen. Jacky Rosen, et al., expect it to be levitated out. Or else they are hypocrites.