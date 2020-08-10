91°F
Letters

LETTER: More important things to deal with than a Latino museum

Natalie Adams Las Vegas
August 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In one of the darkest hours in this nation’s history, we are faced with the devastating COVID threat that is changing America forever as well as racial unrest, rioting, property destruction and murders, all in the name of justice. Millions of Americans are struggling to stay afloat and businesses are going bankrupt. Thousands more are rioting, destroying their neighborhoods to unlawfully change America ala the French Revolution.

In the midst of this apocalypse, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wants to fund the construction of a Latino museum (Tuesday Review-Journal). How about extending the current funding for the unemployed first and then funding for fighting the spread of COVID? A museum can wait until the economy is fixed and tribal hatred has ebbed.

